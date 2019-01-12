Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Nursing minor hamstring issue
Hardaway is probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a hamstring injury, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
It's unclear as to when Hardaway's hamstring issue cropped up, but the Knicks are confident he'll be able to play through the injury Sunday. If for some reason he can't go, Allonzo Trier would likely take over his starting spot.
