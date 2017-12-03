Hardaway (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Hardaway's injury is being described as a stress injury in his lower leg, and it held him out of Sunday's loss to the Magic. It's unclear how long the injury will keep Hardaway out for, but he'll at least miss his second straight contest Monday. Rookie Damyean Dotson started in Hardaway's place Sunday and played 22 minutes, but Dog McDermott as the largest beneficiary, playing 30 minutes off the bench, so expect a similar minutes distribution to happen in Indiana on Monday.