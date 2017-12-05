Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Out at least two weeks
Hardaway (leg) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Hardaway has missed the last two games due to a stress injury in his lower left leg and will now undergo treatment for at least the next two weeks. In his absence, rookie Damyean Dotson will likely continue to start at shooting guard while Doug McDermott continues to see an expanded role off the bench.
