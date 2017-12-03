Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Out Sunday with leg injury
Hardaway is dealing with a left leg injury and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury for Hardaway, so it's unclear when it occurred or the exact severity. Either way, it will keep Hardaway sidelined Sunday and could potentially cost him multiple games, especially considering the Knicks are heading into a back-to-back set. With Hardaway sidelined, second-round rookie Damyean Dotson will pick up the start and should see a temporary uptick in minutes and fantasy value. Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas are also candidates to see more playing time off the bench.
