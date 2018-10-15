Hardaway (wrist) took part in Sunday's practice, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hardaway's involvement in practice supports the notion that he'll likely be ready to go for the season opener Wednesday against the Hawks. Coach David Fizdale hasn't officially named his starting five to begin the season, but it's generally expected that Hardaway will slot in at shooting guard on the top unit while Courtney Lee comes off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories