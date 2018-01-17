Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Playing as expected Wednesday
Hardaway, who was rested during Monday's contest against the Nets, will play as expected during Wednesday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
This is simply a confirmation, as Hardaway's status for Wednesday was never really in doubt. In his first two games back from a leg injury, he's averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals across 29.0 minutes.
