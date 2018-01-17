Hardaway, who was rested during Monday's contest against the Nets, will play as expected during Wednesday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

This is simply a confirmation, as Hardaway's status for Wednesday was never really in doubt. In his first two games back from a leg injury, he's averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals across 29.0 minutes.