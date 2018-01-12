Hardaway (leg) will make his return and come off the bench for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

Hardaway has been sidelined since early December while recovering from a stress reaction in his left leg. Prior to getting hurt, he was averaging a career-high 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals across 34.1 minutes per game. It's unclear if there will be a minutes restriction, though it's somewhat implied he won't play his usual run considering he's coming off the pine. With his return, Michael Beasley, Lance Thomas and Doug McDermott are all candidates to see reduced roles.