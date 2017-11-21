Hardaway tallied 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 107-85 victory over the Clippers.

Hardaway was questionable heading into the game, but appeared untroubled by his sore foot. He has been excellent since his rough start to the season, helping the Knicks to a surprising 9-7 start. He continues to play with confidence, and there is no reason to believe this will stop at any stage. He is not going to provide a lot outside of scoring, but has been rebounding well and providing some steals.