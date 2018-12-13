Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 20 again
Hardaway scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Cavaliers.
It wasn't an efficient performance. but Hardaway still dropped at least 20 points for the fifth time in the last six games. The 26-year-old remains the primary shooting threat on the Knicks, but his usage could decline as the season progresses if younger players like Kevin Knox stake a claim to a larger role in the offense.
