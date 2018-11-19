Hardaway finished with 32 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Sunday's 131-117 loss to the Magic.

After the Knicks surrendered 44 points in the first quarter, coach David Fizdale limited the playing time for most of his starters with the exception of Hardaway, who played alongside Trey Burke, Noah Vonleh and Enes Kanter for most of the day. Fizdale's inconsistent rotation patterns remain a source of frustration for fantasy managers trying to mine value from the Knicks' supporting players, but Hardaway seems relatively immune to the coach's whims. Hardaway has played 25 minutes or less in only three of his 16 appearances and is the clear go-to option on offense whenever he's on the floor. He's averaging a career-high 23.9 points on the campaign, which is supported by a relatively sustainable shooting percentages from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line.