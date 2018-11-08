Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Pours in game-high 34 in win over Hawks
Hardaway scored 34 points (8-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 16-20 FT) while adding three assists, three steals, a rebound and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Hawks.
The attempts and makes from the free-throw line were season highs for Hardaway, leading to his third game of the year with 30-plus points. He remains the only consistent scoring threat the Knicks have, and while the return of rookie Kevin Knox could eventually help take some pressure off Hardaway's shoulders, there's no reason to expect a big downturn in his career-best numbers.
