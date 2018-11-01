Hardaway scored 37 points (10-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Pacers.

Once again, Hardaway was the Knicks' only reliable scoring option, as none of his teammates managed more than 14 points on the night. The 37 points were a season high for the 26-year-old, but he's scored at least 24 points in seven of eight games to begin the year, and his shot volume isn't likely to go down any time soon. The return of rookie Kevin Knox (ankle) to the lineup might at least provide Hardaway with a little more help, however.