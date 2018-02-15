Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Pours in game-high 37 in Wednesday's loss
Hardaway scored 37 points (14-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Wizards.
He racked up 32 of his points in the first half to lead the Knicks to a 27-point lead, only to go cold and watch Bradley Beal and the Wizards stage the largest comeback in the league so far this season. Hardaway heads into the All-Star break having scored in double digits in only two of his last eight games, and it's perhaps not a coincidence that the team in 0-8 during that stretch.
