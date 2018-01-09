Hardaway (leg) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Most importantly, Hardaway was able to take part in the team scrimmage, meaning he should be close to a return to the court. Hardaway is still expected to officially be reevaluated sometime this week, so a return could still be several days away, but the Knicks should be able to provide a more concrete update on his status once they examine his progress more closely.