Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Practicing in full Tuesday
Hardaway (leg) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Most importantly, Hardaway was able to take part in the team scrimmage, meaning he should be close to a return to the court. Hardaway is still expected to officially be reevaluated sometime this week, so a return could still be several days away, but the Knicks should be able to provide a more concrete update on his status once they examine his progress more closely.
