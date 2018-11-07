Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Practicing Wednesday
Hardaway is not listed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Hardaway was technically cleared to play Monday against Chicago after suffering a back injury over the weekend, but he never entered the game, as the Knicks opted to play it safe. After going through practice Tuesday and shootaround Wednesday morning, Hardaway is now off the injury report and will likely be back in the starting lineup Wednesday night.
