Hardaway (leg) has increased his on-court activities, which includes jumping, and will be evaluated weekly, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Hardaway has been sidelined since early December, missing the team's past 12 games, with the likes of Lance Thomas, Ron Baker and Doug McDermott helping to fill in his minutes. There remains no timetable for a return, though it appears he rehabilitation is going well. More information should be provided next week, when he's set to be evaluated again. Prior to going down with injury, he was averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals across 34.1 minutes per contest.