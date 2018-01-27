Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Puts up 15 points in return to action
Hardaway posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-85 win over the Suns.
Hardaway was a real headache for fantasy owners as his scratch came quite late on Thursday. Ir makes sense for the Knicks to be cautious with him after being sidelined with a hand injury for 20 games, but he looked ok in 35 minutes of action in Friday's win. After seven straight games on the road, the Knicks will get the weekend off ,which should result in Hardaway seeing his usage return to normal next Tuesday.
