Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Friday
Hardaway (leg) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Hardaway was once again able to practice Thursday and was seen scrimmaging with the team. While that is certainly encouraging for a return in the near future, coach Jeff Hornacek isn't quite ready to clear him, so he'll be given a questionable designation heading into Friday. Hardaway is still expected to be reevaluated at some point over the next 24 hours, which is when another update will likely be provided on a potential return. Either way, Hardaway appears to be on the brink of getting back on the court and it could be as soon as Friday's tilt with the T'Wolves or Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans.
