Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Monday
Hardaway suffered a back injury in Sunday's game against the Wizards and is questionable to play Monday against the Bulls, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Hardaway appeared to have tweaked his back early on in Sunday's game, and while he still managed to play through it, he scored just seven points in 24 minutes. Hardaway will likely end up being a game-time call Monday, but if he is unable to play, Alonzo Trier would likely be the biggest benefactor, with Mario Hezonja also potentially seeing additional minutes on the wing.
