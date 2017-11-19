Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Monday
Hardaway is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Clippers with a sore left foot, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Hardaway sat out of Sunday's practice with a sore left foot, and at this point, is questionable for Monday's game. He underwent X-rays on the foot after Friday's game and they came back negative, so the injury doesn't seem to be too significant at this point, however more information should come out prior to Monday's contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: X-rays on elbow negative•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 26 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Fills up box score in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Records double-double Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Strong scoring stretch continues•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 21 points against Suns•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...