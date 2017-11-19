Hardaway is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Clippers with a sore left foot, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Hardaway sat out of Sunday's practice with a sore left foot, and at this point, is questionable for Monday's game. He underwent X-rays on the foot after Friday's game and they came back negative, so the injury doesn't seem to be too significant at this point, however more information should come out prior to Monday's contest.