Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Quiet in loss
Hardaway had just eight points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Thursday's loss to the Wizards.
Hardaway was cleared to play after missing the team's last game with a hamstring issue, but he wasn't overly aggressive, as his seven field goal attempts matched a season-low. The Michigan product will get three days off as the Knicks travel back from London before Monday's home matchup with the Thunder.
