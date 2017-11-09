Hardaway finished with 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Magic.

With Kristaps Porzingis (ankle/elbow) out, Hardaway was tasked with grabbing more rebounds than usual, as he was averaging just 3.2 boards per game coming into Wednesday. He also took more shots than usual -- his 21 attempts being a season-high. As long as Porzingis remains out, Hardaway will likely continue being the team's No. 1 option.