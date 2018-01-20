Hardway will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Friday's tilt against the Jazz, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Hardaway has played three games off the bench since returning from a 20 game absence, but will resume his starting role Friday. He has averaged 27.8 minutes per game since returning, and will now presumably see that number increase assuming he avoids any setbacks.

