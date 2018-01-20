Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Returns to starting lineup
Hardway will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Friday's tilt against the Jazz, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Hardaway has played three games off the bench since returning from a 20 game absence, but will resume his starting role Friday. He has averaged 27.8 minutes per game since returning, and will now presumably see that number increase assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Playing as expected Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will be rested Monday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Excels off the bench with 25 points•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 16 in return to action•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Playing, coming off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...