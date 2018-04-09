Hardaway (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Hardaway was already listed as doubtful for Monday's contest, so this was the expected course of action all along. With Hardaway out of the lineup, look for Frank Ntilikina and Courtney Lee to start on the wing, with Damyean Dotson likely seeing an elevated role off the bench. With just one game left on the schedule following Monday's contest, it wouldn't be surprising if Hardaway was shut down entirely.