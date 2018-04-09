Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out Monday
Hardaway (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Hardaway was already listed as doubtful for Monday's contest, so this was the expected course of action all along. With Hardaway out of the lineup, look for Frank Ntilikina and Courtney Lee to start on the wing, with Damyean Dotson likely seeing an elevated role off the bench. With just one game left on the schedule following Monday's contest, it wouldn't be surprising if Hardaway was shut down entirely.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....