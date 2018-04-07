Hardaway (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Hardaway will be absent Saturday after spraining his ankle during Friday's contest against the Heat. With him out of the picture, Frank Ntilikina, Courtney Lee, Trey Burke and Damyean Dotson are all candidates to see an uptick in workload.

