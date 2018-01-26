Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out Thursday
Hardaway (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Hardaway is sitting the front-end of a back-to-back Thursday, fresh off a 20 game absence. The Knicks are exercising caution with Hardaway, so his absence is nothing surprising. With Hardaway out, expect Lance Thomas and Doug McDermott to see a larger role.
