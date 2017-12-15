Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Says injury is 'serious'
Hardaway (leg) called his injury "serious" and does not have a timetable to return, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. He is set to be re-evaluated early next week.
We should know more about the nature of Hardaway's injury come next week, though there hasn't been too much good news coming out of Knicks' camp regarding his status. According to Berman, "Medical experts told The Post he either has a stress reaction or stress fracture. A stress fracture in the leg could result in a season-ending complete fracture if played on. A less-serious stress reaction...can result in a stress fracture if played on. Hardaway Jr. declined to say if it was a stress fracture." While Hardaway is sidelined, expect Courtney Lee and Doug McDermott to continue seeing expanded roles.
