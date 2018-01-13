Hardaway had 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3PT), three rebounds and two assists in Friday's loss to Minnesota.

Hardaway made his return to action after missing a month-and-a-half with a stress reaction in his leg and did not appear to be hampered, despite the long layoff. The 25-year-old came off the bench, but the expectation is that he'll eventually reclaim his spot in the starting five at shooting guard. Prior to the injury, Hardaway had been in the midst of a strong stretch, averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebound, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game from Oct. 29 to Nov. 29.