Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 17 in Sunday's loss
Hardaway scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt) while adding three assists, two steals and a rebound in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Pacers.
After a miserable five-game stretch in which he scored a total of only 36 points, failing to crack double digits in any of them while shooting just 7.7 percent (2-for-26) from three-point range, Hardaway showed signs of finding his rhythm again. With the Knicks desperate for offense in the wake of Kristaps Porzingis' season-ending knee injury, expect Hardaway to get all the minutes and shot attempts he can handle down the stretch.
