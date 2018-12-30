Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 18 points in Saturday's loss
Hardaway had 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.
Hardaway returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an illness. However, he finished with five turnovers while failing to contribute much outside of his team-high scoring total. Hardaway continues to pile up counting stats, but his offensive efficiency leaves a lot to be desired.
