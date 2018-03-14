Hardaway (ankle) scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes before leaving Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Dallas with an injury.

Before leaving with an ankle injury, Hardaway scored in double figures for the tenth straight game. During this span, the guard is averaging 22.1 points on 48.2 percent shooting on 17.6 shots per game. When healthy, Hardaway is having a career year, averaging a career-best 17.5 points while shooting a career-high 15.1 times per game in 46 games. It is unclear whether or not Hardaway will be available for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.