Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 19 points before injury
Hardaway (ankle) scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes before leaving Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Dallas with an injury.
Before leaving with an ankle injury, Hardaway scored in double figures for the tenth straight game. During this span, the guard is averaging 22.1 points on 48.2 percent shooting on 17.6 shots per game. When healthy, Hardaway is having a career year, averaging a career-best 17.5 points while shooting a career-high 15.1 times per game in 46 games. It is unclear whether or not Hardaway will be available for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 25 points in blowout loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Drops team-high 26 in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores team-high 19 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Solid shooting night in defeat•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 23 points Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...