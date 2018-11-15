Hardaway scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished one assist, and recorded one block in 25 minutes Wednesday as the Knicks fell to the Thunder.

Hardaway has settled in as the Knicks top scoring option, and has a career-high usage rate (29.4-percent) that puts him in the 95th percentile for wings, per Cleaning the Glass. He hasn't been super efficient, but the opportunity to lead the Knicks offense clearly exists and the light has never been greener for the 26-year-old guard. He should be a lock in your fantasy lineup for the remainder of the season.