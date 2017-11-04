Hardaway tallied 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 120-107 win over the Suns.

Hardaway has picked things up as of late after averaging just 9.8 points on 26.5 percent shooting through the team's first four tilts. Friday marked the third time he's scored at least 20 points in the team's past four contest, which includes a 34-point, eight-assist effort against the Cavaliers. He's also clearly been given the green light from long range, as he's chucked up a combined 41 threes over the past four matchups, making 16 (39.0 percent).