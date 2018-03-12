Hardaway scored 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) in addition to four rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 loss to the Raptors.

Hardaway took on an even larger role with Enes Kanter (back) and Lance Thomas (thumb) both sidelined, responding by leading the team in minutes, points and shot attempts. He's been on a role as a scorer stemming even before the injuries to his aforementioned teammates, averaging 23.5 points and 2.8 treys per game on 47 percent shooting over his last four.