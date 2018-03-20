Hardaway scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 110-92 win over the Bulls.

It's the fifth time in the last eight games Hardaway has scored more than 20 points, and he's averaging 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 three-pointers over that stretch, The Knicks are just playing out the string on the season, but Hardaway at least is taking advantage of his minutes and opportunities.

