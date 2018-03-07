Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores team-high 19 in Tuesday's loss
Hardaway scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out of action, Hardaway has stepped up for the Knicks, averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in nine games without Porzingis. Of course, the team is 1-8 during that stretch, but for fantasy purposes Hardaway should continue to see a high usage rate and remain productive for the rest of the season.
