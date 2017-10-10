Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss
Hardaway scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 28 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Rockets.
The 25-year-old is expected to take on a huge role this season in his return to the Knicks, as the roster lacks anything resembling an established perimeter scorer with the departure of Carmelo Anthony. Hardaway averaged a career-high 14.5 points and 1.9 three-pointers a game last year with the Hawks, but his increased usage should ensure he tops that number in 2017-18, even if his efficiency takes a step backwards.
