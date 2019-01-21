Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores team-high 23 points
Hardaway supplied 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.
Hardaway seems to be on the way to recovery after a lukewarm outing earlier in the week in London, where his injured hamstring seemed to be holding him up. Hardaway is effectively the main engine that keeps this Knicks team sputtering along. While it's a futile effort on most nights, Hardaway keeps lighting things up, and he's enjoying career-high averages in Points and assists in his second season with the Knicks.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Quiet in loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will be available Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Tabbed as questionable Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Doesn't play vs. 76ers•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Nursing minor hamstring issue•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Efficient shooting, modest minutes•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.