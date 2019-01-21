Hardaway supplied 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.

Hardaway seems to be on the way to recovery after a lukewarm outing earlier in the week in London, where his injured hamstring seemed to be holding him up. Hardaway is effectively the main engine that keeps this Knicks team sputtering along. While it's a futile effort on most nights, Hardaway keeps lighting things up, and he's enjoying career-high averages in Points and assists in his second season with the Knicks.