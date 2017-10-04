Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Shines with 17 in loss
Hardaway posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Nets.
Although no one should be surprised by a big stat line from Hardaway after his breakout campaign with the Hawks last year, his new home in New York might be the ideal place to take his game to the next level. His ability to take over games was in full effect Tuesday, as 15 of his 17 points came from beyond the arc, hitting 45 percent of his shots from long range. Hardaway has tremendous upside in a starting role with the Knicks and will be a valuable player to target in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts this fall.
