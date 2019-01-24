Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Solid in loss to Rockets
Hardaway scored 21 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.
He'd been struggling through late December and early January, scoring 20-plus only once in an 11-game stretch that also included a couple of DNPs due to illness and a hamstring tweak, but Hardaway could be rounding back into form after scoring 20 or more in back-to-back contests while going 8-for-17 (47.1 percent) from three-point range. He's the closest thing the Knicks have to a consistent option on offense, so unless he gets dealt to a contender before the trade deadline, look for Hardaway to keep shooting at a high volume.
