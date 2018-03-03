Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Solid shooting night in defeat
Hardaway tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Friday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.
Hardaway checked in just behind team-high scorer Enes Kanter on the night, providing his fifth straight double-digit point total. Perhaps more important than his overall tally was the fact his shooting was once again strong, as the 25-year-old has tended to go into some nightmarish slumps from the field at times. Factoring in Friday's line, he's now shot 43.8 percent or better in four of the last five games, following a late-January, early-February stretch where he'd posted a success rate of 33.3 percent or lower in six of seven contests, including two games with 10.0 percent or below. Given his role in the offense and his age, he projects to remain heavily involved and as the recipient of a normal allotment of playing time as the Knicks wind down the season.
