Hardaway sprained his left ankle during Friday's 122-98 victory over the Heat and should be considered tentatively questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports. Hardaway finished the contest with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.

After Hardaway turned his ankle, he remained on the ground in pain for a bit before walking off under his own power to the locker room. Considering the Knicks are heading into the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, Hardaway may be forced to sit out the contest. More word on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories