Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Sprains left ankle
Hardaway sprained his left ankle during Friday's 122-98 victory over the Heat and should be considered tentatively questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports. Hardaway finished the contest with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.
After Hardaway turned his ankle, he remained on the ground in pain for a bit before walking off under his own power to the locker room. Considering the Knicks are heading into the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, Hardaway may be forced to sit out the contest. More word on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
