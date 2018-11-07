Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Starting Wednesday vs. Hawks
Hardaway will start during Wednesday's contest against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Hardaway had been dealing with back pain leading up to Monday's game against the Bulls. While he was cleared for that contest, he wasn't in the starting five and never got off the bench. That won't be the case again Wednesday, as he's reclaiming his starting spot from Allonzo Trier.
