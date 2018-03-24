Hardaway had 39 points (14-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardaway almost single-handedly led the Knicks to a comeback victory Friday, finishing with a season-high 39 points. He also matched his season-best with six triples and three steals, making this arguably his best all-around game of the season. Despite the Knicks falling out of playoff contention, he seems to be maintaining consistent minutes and needs to continue to be owned in all formats.