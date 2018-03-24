Hardaway had 39 points (14-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardaway almost single-handedly led the Knicks to a comeback victory Friday, finishing with a season-high 39 points. He also matched his season-best with six triples and three steals, making this arguably his best all-around game of the season. Despite the Knicks falling out of playoff contention, he seems to be maintaining consistent minutes and needs to continue to be owned in all formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories