Hardaway finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hornets.

Coming into Tuesday's contest, Hardaway had averaged 21.4 points per game across the past five matchups. His recent play has probably given fantasy owners a sigh of relief, who may have been discouraged by his slow start, as he posted just 9.8 points on 26.5 percent shooting through his first four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories