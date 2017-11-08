Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Strong scoring stretch continues
Hardaway finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hornets.
Coming into Tuesday's contest, Hardaway had averaged 21.4 points per game across the past five matchups. His recent play has probably given fantasy owners a sigh of relief, who may have been discouraged by his slow start, as he posted just 9.8 points on 26.5 percent shooting through his first four games.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 21 points against Suns•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 23 in loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Finally shows up with 34 in win•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Struggles in Knicks debut Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Coughs up ball five times Sunday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...