Hardaway finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hornets.

Coming into Tuesday's contest, Hardaway had averaged 21.4 points per game across the past five matchups. His recent play has probably given fantasy owners a sigh of relief, who may have been discouraged by his slow start, as he posted just 9.8 points on 26.5 percent shooting through his first four games.