Hardaway finished with 10 points (2-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block over 39 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Nets on Friday.

After scoring at least 20 points in his last two games, Hardaway tallied only 10 on Friday on his third-worst shooting night of the season. His offensive struggles can be attributed to a bad shooting night, but it is concerning that Hardaway failed to record an assist for the fourth time in his last ten games. He has little value outside of scoring.