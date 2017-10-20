Hardaway tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one assist across 29 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 loss to the Thunder.

Hardaway began his Knicks career being checked by Paul George -- a far from ideal situation considering George's defensive prowess. On the plus side, he took 10 field goal attempts and seven threes -- on par with his 11.5 field-goal and 5.3 three-point attempts per game last year. He'll look to bounce back when the team faces the Pistons on Saturday.