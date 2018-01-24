Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Struggles with shot in loss
Hardaway turned in 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.
Hardaway struggled to help make up for the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee), as he saw his shooting percentage drop for the second straight game. The 25-year-old particularly went cold from three-point range, leading to his lowest scoring total of the six games he's played since his extended layoff due to a leg injury. Despite the recent struggles, Hardaway brings robust scoring upside and is also parlaying his spot on the wing into career highs in rebounds (4.2).
