Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Tabbed as questionable Thursday
Hardaway (hamstring) is listed as questionable heading into Thursday's matchup against Wizards in London, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Hardaway missed Sunday's contest against the 76ers due to a bothering hamstring strain and his status will likely come down to a game-time decision Thursday. Damyean Dotson started in place of Hardaway in Sunday's matchup and may see another spot-start if Hardaway is inactive Thursday.
