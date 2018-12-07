Hardaway produced 22 points (7-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 loss to the Celtics.

Hardaway dropped a team-high 22 points Thursday, delivering his third consecutive 20 point game. The Knicks are a mess right now but Hardaway clearly has the green light on the offensive end. Outside of some additional assists, Hardaway offers very little from an overall fantasy game but should still be on a roster in all formats.